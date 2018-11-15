First Amazon, now Walmart: Bernie Sanders aims to punish retailer for low wages

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to unveil a bill on Thursday calling for Walmart to raise employees’ wages, or face financial consequences, after a similar effort was successful against e-commerce giant Amazon.

The bill, dubbed the “Stop Walmart Act,” would prevent large employers from buying back their own stock until they pay all employees at least $15 per hour, provide workers with at least seven days of paid sick leave and stop CEO compensation from rising above 150 times median worker pay, according to The Washington Post. Companies use stock repurchases to increase the value of shares on the market, which is good for investors, as the business invests in itself.

In tweets fired off on Wednesday, Sanders railed against the federal minimum wage – $7.25 per hour – and the Walton family, which owns Walmart.

A spokesperson for Walmart said the company has increased its starting wages by more than 50 percent over the last three years and currently provide average hourly total compensation in excess of $17.50 per hour.

"We’ve also added new benefits like paid time off, advanced job training, paid family leave and college for $1 a day. In addition, our associates continue to earn quarterly cash bonuses – more than $625 million last year alone," the spokesperson said.

Walmart employs more than 2.2 million people across the world, including 1.5 million in the United States, according to its website.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a co-sponsor on the bill.

Sanders’ and Khanna’s teams declined to comment further ahead of the bill’s introduction.

Sanders employed a similar tactic against Amazon in September – introducing the Stop BEZOS Act, which would have imposed a 100 percent tax on large employers equal to the amount that their workers receive in public assistance benefits. The initiative resulted in the e-commerce giant raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

However, there were concerns that while wages were rising, some employees could actually end up earning less in total compensation. Amazon refuted those claims.

The Stop BEZOS Act, while directly targeting Amazon, was also aimed at the country’s largest retailers, including Walmart.