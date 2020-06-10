Fed expects interest rates to remain near zero through 2022, GDP to rebound by 5% next year

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday projected no plans to raise interest rates through 2022 and pledged to continue supporting a U.S. economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and the related lockdowns.

The Federal Open Market Committee, in a unanimous statement after its two-day virtual gathering, reiterated previous guidance that the benchmark federal fund rate will remain at a range between 0 percent and 0.25 percent until "it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals."

Central bankers also released their first economic projections since December, forecasting that GDP will plunge by 6.5 percent this year as the coronavirus pandemic triggered an unprecedented shutdown of American life before rebounding by 5 percent in 2021.

They expect unemployment to fall to 9.3 percent at the end of 2020 and drop to 6.5 percent in 2021. Even in 2022, central bankers expected the jobless rate to remain elevated at 5.5 percent, well above the pre-crisis level of 3.5 percent, a half-century low.

Fed officials skipped releasing their quarterly economic projections in March as they grappled with uncertainty over the virus outbreak.

The Fed has responded to the pandemic by taking a range of extraordinary actions to support the economy, including slashing interest rates to near-zero, purchasing an unlimited amount of Treasurys and launching crisis-era lending facilities to ensure that credit flows to households and businesses. It has also said it will buy corporate bonds and lend to states and cities.

In less than three months, the Fed has pumped nearly $2.9 trillion into the economy, and its balance sheet has expanded to $7.1 trillion, a record.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.