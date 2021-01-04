Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Minimum Wage

Raising federal minimum wage amid coronavirus will be a ‘disaster’ for US business: Andy Puzder

The increase to $15 an hour depends on the Georgia Senate election, Puzder said

close
Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder argues raising the federal minimum wage would be a ‘disaster’ for American businesses. video

Federal minimum wage depends on Georgia election: Former CKE Restaurants CEO

Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder argues raising the federal minimum wage would be a ‘disaster’ for American businesses.

Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder believes that raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour would be disastrous for businesses, especially those suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

“Increasing labor costs for these businesses will be a disaster,” he said on FOX Business' “Varney and Co.” “Can you imagine what this $15 minimum wage would do at a time when we're seeing tens of thousands of small businesses close?”

MINIMUM WAGES SET TO RISE IN THESE STATES IN 2021

In its latest Local Economic Impact Report, Yelp reported more than 160,000 American businesses have closed, and across the country, both permanent and temporary closures are on the rise. In Puzder’s industry, nearly 17 percent of all U.S. restaurants -- more than 110,000 businesses -- have closed long-term or permanently, according to a National Restaurant Association study.

STRUGGLING NC RESTAURANTS FIGHT FOR CONGRESSIONAL HELP AFTER COURT VICTORY

While Puzder is hoping a national wage hike doesn’t happen, he’s not completely optimistic.

“I think it could happen depending upon what happens in Georgia,” he said, referring to the upcoming Senate runoff elections.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

“If we win those two seats, or even one of the two Senate seats, I think we'll be able to hold off on a $15 minimum wage,” he said. “Minimum wage really should be dealt with at the state or local level as it's being dealt with now. But, if we lose Georgia, it's game over.”

Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder weighs in on GDP growth, the economy, and Biden’s minimum wage push.Video

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Puzder went on to say that he’s “not very optimistic” about where the U.S. economy is headed if Republicans lose the two Georgia Senate seats.

FOX Business’ Julia Musto contributed to this article.