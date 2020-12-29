Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Economy

Fed extends Main Street Lending Program

Program is meant to help facilitate lending to small- and medium-sized US businesses

close
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says more fiscal policy will result in faster economic recovery, but it is up for Congress to decide and the Fed is considering expanding lending to nonprofits. video

Fed looking at incorporating nonprofits into Main Street lending

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says more fiscal policy will result in faster economic recovery, but it is up for Congress to decide and the Fed is considering expanding lending to nonprofits.

The Federal Reserve announced on Tuesday that it has extended the termination date of Main Street Lending Program facilities to Jan. 8, 2021.

Continue Reading Below

The extension will allow the Fed more time to review fund loans that were submitted to the Main Street lender portal by Dec. 14, the Fed said in a press release.

WHAT IS THE FED'S MAIN STREET LENDING PROGRAM?

The lending program first announced in April is meant to help facilitate lending to small- and medium-sized U.S. businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS