Farmers are willing to take a short-term hit on a good US-China trade deal: American Farm Bureau VP

As the United States and China continue to hammer out a trade deal, it may be too late for farmers who have pressing decisions on what to plant and grow.

"The farmers are willing to take a hit short term, but want to make sure that a good deal is negotiated for them," American Farm Bureau Federation vice president Scott Vanderwal said on FOX Business' “Countdown to the Closing Bell” Thursday.

As part of a preliminary agreement, the Chinese have agreed to buy $30 billion worth of Soybeans from the U.S. However, Scott says that is not enough.

“We hope China buys even more than that" adding that "During the trade war some of the surplus Soybeans were bought by other countries but at a lower price.”

The likelihood of the U.S. and China reaching a trade deal is “75 percent to 80 percent,” according to Vanderwal.