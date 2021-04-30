Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Economy

Europe's economy shrinks in first quarter as US rolls ahead

European economy contracts 0.6% in first three months of 2021

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 29

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European economy contracted 0.6% in the first three months of the year as slow vaccine rollouts and extended lockdowns delayed a hoped-for recovery.

STOCKS HIT RECORDS AFTER GDP JUMP AND FACEBOOK, APPLE EARNINGS

The contraction in the 19 countries that use the euro currency compares to a robust rebound underway in the United States. Growth figures announced Thursday showed the U.S. grew 1.6% during the first quarter, with business supported by strong consumer demand. On an annualized basis, the U.S. grew 6.4%.

 The European economy contracted 0.6% in the first three months of the year as slow vaccine rollouts and extended lockdowns delayed a hoped-for recovery.

The second straight quarter of falling output, following contraction in the fourth quarter of 2021, confirms Europe’s double-dip pandemic recession. Two quarters of falling output is one definition of a recession.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

One factor in Europe is a slow vaccine rollout and prolonged lockdowns. Another is less government support for the economy. U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 billion relief package, coupled with spending from earlier support efforts, will mean additional cash support of about 11-12% of annual economic output for this year, according to economists at UniCredit bank. By contrast, the European fiscal stimulus amounts to about 6% of gross domestic product.