Egg farm fire investigation in Connecticut is underway

An investigation into a blaze at an egg farm in Bozrah, Connecticut is currently ongoing.

Egg producer Hillandale Farms said in a Monday statement published on the company’s website that its team "continues to work closely with the local fire departments and state officials" on the investigation into a recent fire.

The fire at the Hillandale Farms property in Bozrah was reported at about 1 p.m. Saturday and drew dozens of firefighters from the area. Officials said the blaze was extinguished Saturday night. The cause was not immediately clear.

John Way, a safety officer for the Bozrah Volunteer Fire Co., said the building that caught fire was large — about 300 to 400 feet long and two stories high — and housed an unknown number of chickens.

Due to the blaze, one chicken house "was lost," according to Hillandale Farms. None of the other buildings, the company said, were "compromised" in the incident.

"We are deeply grateful that no employees were hurt in the fire," the company’s statement went on to say. "Although it remains under investigation, we are working with local and state authorities to determine the cause. We appreciate the tremendous response from local fire departments for their swift action and for the continued support from across our industry."

There are reports the fire killed some 100,000 chickens. The Connecticut Department of Agriculture said the effect the deaths of the chickens will have on the cost of eggs is projected to be "minimal to none," according to the Associated Press.

Americans have experienced a spike in egg prices in the past year. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed that between December 2021 and December 2022, the average price of a dozen large Grade A eggs in a city has risen 137%, going from $1.79 to $4.25.

Factors that have been pointed to as having an impact on high egg prices include production-related costs going up and the bird flu.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.