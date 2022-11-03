Economist slams White House for 'context-less' tweets

Fox News contributor and The King's College economics professor Brian Brenberg bashed the White House's excuse in claiming it deleted a tweet lacking "context" about seniors seeing the biggest increase in their Social Security checks, arguing that all their tweets are "context-less" on "Varney & Co." Thursday.

SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS TO RISE BY RECORD AMOUNT IN 2023: CHECK HOW MUCH MONEY YOU COULD RECEIVE

BRIAN BRENBERG: This is the funny thing about this tweet – what they actually did is admit how bad the inflation problem is because that adjustment to Social Security is based on a formula that's based on inflation. So what they said is, 'This president has given you the worst inflation you've ever seen, and now we're forced to make this adjustment.' They do this all the time.

Remember how much they bragged about bringing the deficit down? Why did they get to bring the deficit down so much? Because they blew out the doors on spending the year before. Their tweets are always context-less. That's why nobody believes them on the economy.