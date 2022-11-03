Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Economist slams White House for 'context-less' tweets

White House deletes tweet boasting about Social Security increase

close
Fox News contributor and The King's College economics professor Brian Brenberg says the Biden administration finally admitted 'how bad the inflation problem is.' video

Economist Brian Brenberg slams White House for 'context-less' tweets

Fox News contributor and The King's College economics professor Brian Brenberg says the Biden administration finally admitted 'how bad the inflation problem is.'

Fox News contributor and The King's College economics professor Brian Brenberg bashed the White House's excuse in claiming it deleted a tweet lacking "context" about seniors seeing the biggest increase in their Social Security checks, arguing that all their tweets are "context-less" on "Varney & Co." Thursday.

SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS TO RISE BY RECORD AMOUNT IN 2023: CHECK HOW MUCH MONEY YOU COULD RECEIVE

BRIAN BRENBERG: This is the funny thing about this tweet – what they actually did is admit how bad the inflation problem is because that adjustment to Social Security is based on a formula that's based on inflation. So what they said is, 'This president has given you the worst inflation you've ever seen, and now we're forced to make this adjustment.' They do this all the time.

WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a daily press briefing on November 2, 2022. (Getty Images)

Remember how much they bragged about bringing the deficit down? Why did they get to bring the deficit down so much? Because they blew out the doors on spending the year before. Their tweets are always context-less. That's why nobody believes them on the economy.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS