Economic growth can unify voters: Vivek Ramaswamy

Former 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, turned Trump supporter, says Americans dealing with economic hardships can find common ground across both parties.

"Prices have gone up. Interest rates and mortgage rates have gone up. Wages have not kept up pace. And that's why Americans reject Bidennomics. They understand how they've been affected. And you know what? I think economic growth can be a unifying agenda," he said during an appearance with Larry Kudlow on FOX Business.

"The Democrats have rejected it. I think it's our time as Republicans to once again unapologetically embrace that as our message. And I think we will unite a lot of Americans, regardless of Partizan affiliation," he added.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY PUSHES FOR BUZZFEED BOARD SEATS

Stubborn inflation has raised the price of everyday items, including basic food staples. Beef prices, for example, are up 7% annually, while the cost of canned vegetables are nearly 5% higher, according to the consumer price index for April.

Higher interest rates have made the dream of homeownership a reach for many, with the rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage hovering just under 7%. Overall inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

INFLATION INCREASES 3.4% IN APRIL AS PRICES REMAIN ELEVATED

A majority of middle-class Americans are experiencing financial hardship that they expect will continue for the rest of their lives, according to a new poll.

Findings published by the National True Cost of Living Coalition show that 65% of Americans whose incomes are 200% above the national poverty line – which is about $62,300 for a family of four, often considered middle class – said they are struggling financially.

Former President Trump has been campaigning on an "America First" message, despite his legal issues, he has been criss-crossing the country.

NATIONAL DEBT TRACKER: WHAT AMERICAN'S ARE ON THE HOOK FOR

He is also appealing to voters outside his base, which included a big rally he had in the South Bronx, New York, reaching more Hispanic and African American voters, who have typically voted Democratic.

TRUMP'S SILICON VALLEY FUNDRAISER A HOME RUN

Ramaswamy said he believes Americans are one nation and improving the economy will resonate with many voters across both parties.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The way we're going to remind Americans of that is actually through our own success, through reviving that sense of American exceptionalism and through the economy and the revival of economic mobility and the American dream in this country. And I think that's why Donald Trump's message, the America First message is resonating so broadly" he noted.