Durable goods orders miss as supply shortages stall comeback

Orders for durable goods, big-ticket items that last at least three years, returned to growth in March, but were held back by ongoing supply shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New orders for manufactured goods increased $1.4 billion, or 0.5%, to $256.3 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said. Analysts surveyed by Refintiv had expected a 2.3% rise.

Excluding transportation, orders jumped 1.6%, matching estimates.

Orders fell 0.9% in February as winter storms snarled economic activity across Texas and other southern states. The decline was the first since April 2020, when nonessential businesses were shuttered to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

