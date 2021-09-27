Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Durable goods orders rise more than expected

Orders for big-ticket items jumped 1.8% in August

Orders for big-ticket items jumped last month as manufacturers continued to navigate the supply-chain disruptions caused by COVID-19

New orders for manufactured durable goods in August rose 1.8% to $263.5 billion, according to the Census Bureau. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a 0.7% increase.

Orders rose by an upwardly revised 0.5% in July, and have now increased in 15 of the last 16 months.  

Excluding transportation, orders rose 0.2% month over month, missing the 0.5% increase that was expected. Excluding defense, new orders rose 2.4%. 

Transportation equipment, which has increased three of the past four months, rose $4.2 billion, or 5.5%. 

Shipments declined for a third straight month, falling 0.5%.  