Delta tests Elon Musk's Starlink as internet provider for flights

Delta Air Lines has tested Elon Musk's Starlink as a means to supply WiFi connections on flights, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told The Wall Street Journal.

Starlink is a division of Musk's SpaceX that seeks to provide broadband internet via satellite. Musk had previously announced in October that Starlink was in talks about providing internet for airlines, but did not offer specifics.

Bastian also did not offer specifics beyond confirming the test, according to WSJ. The CEO had previously told the Journal in 2018 that he wanted WiFi to be free on all flights, a goal the company has yet to realize.

Musk, Starlink and Delta have not announced any formal relationship beyond the tests.

Musk has described Starlink as a means to provide high speed internet to communities where it has traditionally been unavailable, such as rural and less affluent areas.

SpaceX has already received approval to launch 12,000 satellites to expand Starlink's reach.