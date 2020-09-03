Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Economy

David Graeber, author and anthropologist influential in Occupy Wall Street, dead at 59

Graeber taught at the London School of Economics and Yale, among other schools

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for September 3

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Anthropologist David Graeber, who worked on the initial stages of the Occupy Wall Street movement, has died in Venice at 59, his agent says.

Continue Reading Below

A professor of anthropology at the London School of Economics, Graeber studied anarchism and anti-capitalist movement, and challenged the world to consider the plight of the Kurds in the Middle East. His agent, Melissa Flashman, on Thursday announced his death.

Born in New York, he taught at Yale University before moving on to Goldsmiths, University of London and finally the London School of Economics.

David Graeber, seen here at Yale University in 2005, has died, according to his agent. Graeber was influential in the early days of the Occupy Wall Street movement. (AP Photo/Michelle McLoughlin, File)

He is best known for his role in the Occupy Wall Street movement, a grassroots response to the 2008 financial crisis that highlighted the domination of the economy by the richest 1% of the population.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On his website, Graeber said he didn't personally come up with the movement's slogan "We are the 99%," but he did contribute to it.

"I did first suggest that we call ourselves `the 99%,"' he said. "Then two Spanish indignados and a Greek anarchist added the `we' and later a food-not-bombs veteran put the `are' between them. And they say you can't create something worthwhile by committee!"

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE