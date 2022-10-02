Costco may be forced to sell gas to everyone, not just members, in New Jersey

A pair of lawmakers in New Jersey want Costco to sell gas to everyone, not just members, once again.

State Sens. Richard Codey and Vin Gopal, both Democrats, have introduced nearly identical bills that would require retail membership clubs in the Garden State to permit anyone to purchase gasoline at their pumps, not just paid members, NJ.com reports.

Back in July, Costco ended an 18-year deal that allowed everyone in New Jersey to buy gas at their relatively low prices since 2004. In June, the company announced that it was ending this exception and treating New Jersey customers the same as those everywhere else.

"I do believe gas is a public commodity, just like food and energy," Sen. Gopal said. "I don’t believe there should be membership costs to get things generally in the public good."

COSTCO CFO REVEALS WHETHER HISTORIC INFLATION WILL RAISE PRICE OF HOT DOG AND SODA COMBO

Costco has generally sold gas at cheaper prices than other stations. When gas skyrocketed in recent months, many took advantage of the savings.

Over the summer, state officials said there are no consumer laws that would forbid Costco’s members-only policy. A state Treasury Department spokeswoman said it has no restriction on gas sales, as long as motor fuels taxes are paid, according to NJ.com.

COSTCO ENDS GAS EXCEPTION FOR NEW JERSEY DRIVERS

A basic Costco membership is $60 annually and includes access to gas stations at warehouses.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As of Sunday, the New Jersey average for a gallon of gas is $3.428, according to AAA. The national average is $3.796.

FOX Business' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.