Coronavirus stockpiling coming back, grocery store CEO Stew Leonard says

The trend of stockpiling is making a comeback as coronavirus cases surge in the U.S., according to grocery store chain CEO Stew Leonard.

Continue Reading Below

"You're seeing people stockpiling a little bit," he told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" and he added that shoppers are seeking essential items such as toilet paper and paper towels.

CORONAVIRUS THE DEATH OF THE GROCERY STORE AS WE KNOW IT?

His comments come on the heels of the U.S. on Wednesday recording a new record for daily virus-related deaths and logging nearly 14 million new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Leonard went on to say that despite customers beginning to squirrel away some household staples, there is still “plenty of food.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The grocery store chain, he said, is also in the middle of adjusting to a shift in consumer buying habits. During Thanksgiving, Stew Leonard’s saw higher demand for smaller turkeys and a general increase in frozen food purchases. As a result, smaller quantities of other items such as shrimp, cookie and vegetable platters are being offered during the holiday season.

“People in quarantine want to make a cozy, bright, cheerful house,” he said. “So we're seeing the same trends, smaller gatherings, more festive events going on.”

Meanwhile, although in-store traffic is down, “the average order size is way up” as shoppers focus on "restaurant-quality" prepared meals, Leonard said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Kayla Rivas contributed to this report.