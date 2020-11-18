Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus placing survival of these 20 jobs at risk: Glassdoor

The research report expects that certain jobs like audiologists, executive assistant and coaches may not return “en masse” for years, if ever

Here’s where the jobs are in the US

Wall Street Journal assistant editorial page editor James Freeman, FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell, EmployBridge chief workforce analyst Joanie Courtney, FreedomWorks economist Steve Moore, Wall Street Journal senior writer Jon Hilsenrath, FOX Business’ Charles Payne and Fox News contributor Brian Brenberg on the October jobs report.

While the coronavirus pandemic has delivered a devastating blow to the U.S. workforce and forced millions out of work, it has also ushered in a new era of the job market and corporate culture.

Even as the economy rebuilds from the recession, adding back more than 10 million jobs in just a few months, many jobs will not be coming back any time soon, according to a new Glassdoor report on the outlook of the workforce post-COVID-19.

Taking the most severe hits will be lower-skilled service jobs, education jobs, administrative office roles, sales roles, as well as many discretionary health care jobs, data from the job-search company reveals.

“COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat of the U.S. economy in 2020,” Glassdoor Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain said in a statement. “The dual health and economic crisis has caused a very different recession from past downturns and the recovery will be no different.”

Compared with past downturns, this year’s pandemic-induced recession has shifted consumer behavior and workplace habits in what could last for decades. The research report expects that certain job titles like audiologist, executive assistant and coach may not return “en masse” for years, if ever.

Here are the jobs most likely to suffer in  2021 due to COVID-19, according to Glassdoor’s monthly Job Market Report:

  1. Audiologist 
  2. Event coordinator
  3. Product demonstrator
  4. Optician
  5. Chef
  6. Executive assistant
  7. Beauty consultant
  8. Valet
  9. Stylist
  10. Coach
  11. Brand ambassador
  12. Pet groomer
  13. Physical therapist
  14. Intern
  15. Professor
  16. HR generalist
  17. Accounts payable specialist
  18. Receptionist
  19. Instructor
  20. Sales manager 

The methodology pools from only “popular” jobs with at least 5,000 job listings in 2019.

Meanwhile, some jobs are surging ahead amid a widespread hiring pause. Employers in e-commerce, health care and front-line industries like grocery stores and delivery services are likely to see an uptick in hiring in the year to come. Job postings for warehouse workers, for example, have surged 174% this October compared with last year on Glassdoor, while listings for registered nurses have ticked up 51%.

Even under the assumption that COVID-19 is under control, the data reveals that there will be lasting impacts on not only workers and jobs, but also workplace expectations.

“I expect to see big shifts in employee attitudes as the economy recovers in 2021 and beyond, with a greater emphasis on stability and predictability,” Chamberlain said. “Smart employees and employers are paying attention to these shifts now and how it could affect their job, industry and career in the long haul.”

