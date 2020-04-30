Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Economy

Consumer spending plummets 7.5% in March, biggest drop on record

Consumer spending accounts for nearly two-thirds of U.S. GDP

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Ashley Webster says a retail rebound has been seen in China as well as Germany as shopping centers begin to reopen across the globe.

Consumer confidence critical in boosting the economy

Consumer confidence critical in boosting the economy

FOX Business' Ashley Webster says a retail rebound has been seen in China as well as Germany as shopping centers begin to reopen across the globe.

Consumer spending, the engine of the U.S. economy, plunged by 7.5 percent in March as the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close and triggered a massive surge of job losses.

The Commerce Department's report said the biggest monthly decline recorded came as “consumers canceled, restricted or redirected their spending.”

Consumer spending accounts for nearly two-thirds of U.S. GDP and has been a key driver of the economy in recent years.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.