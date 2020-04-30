Consumer spending plummets 7.5% in March, biggest drop on record

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Consumer spending, the engine of the U.S. economy, plunged by 7.5 percent in March as the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close and triggered a massive surge of job losses.

The Commerce Department's report said the biggest monthly decline recorded came as “consumers canceled, restricted or redirected their spending.”

Consumer spending accounts for nearly two-thirds of U.S. GDP and has been a key driver of the economy in recent years.

