Consumer prices climb at fastest pace since September 2008

Consumer prices rose in April at the fastest annual pace in nearly 13 years as the U.S. economy continued to reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that prices jumped 4.2% year over year, making for the biggest increase since September 2008. Prices were up 0.8% month over month, quickening from the 0.6% increase in March.

Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting prices to increase 3.6% from a year ago and 0.2% versus last month.

Used car and truck prices surged 10% in April, accounting for almost one-third of the index's total increase. The price gains were the biggest for the category since recordkeeping began in 1953. Food prices edged up 0.4% from the prior month, rising for both the at-home and away from home categories. Energy prices, meanwhile, fell slightly as a drop in gasoline prices was offset by gains in electricity and natural gas.

Core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.9% in April, accounting for the largest monthly increase since April 1982.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.