US tariffs on China are affecting thousands of household items. Here are a few of the most notable

The U.S. hit roughly $112 billion worth of Chinese goods with a 15% tariff Sunday. These tariffs affect many of the products U.S. consumers will be looking for this Christmas shopping season.

Here are some of the most notable consumer goods that will be hit with the import tax.

Sporting goods

Golf clubs, balls and shoes

Tennis rackets and balls

Baseballs and softballs

Water and snow skis

Bowling alley equipment

Tents

Household accessories

Kitchen knives and utensils

Glassware and dishware

Pillows

Fire extinguishers

Wallpaper

Napkins

Bed sheets

Record players

Lawnmowers

HDTV components

Clothing and accessories

Swimwear

Underwear

Bras and corsets

Hosiery

Glasses, contact lenses and sunglasses

Shorts, skirts and pants

Men’s suits and blazers

Gloves, mittens, scarves and shawls

Garments for all ages

Silver and gold necklaces and chains

Rosaries and wearable personal religious icons

Watch components

School and office supplies

Printer accessories

Pens

Maps

Postcards

Books and newspapers

Food, beverages and agricultural goods

Fruit juices

Fruits and vegetables

Beef, pork, lamb and poultry

Cheese, yogurt, ice cream and other dairy products

Olives and olive oil

Peanuts

Waffles and wafers

Pasta

Spices

Miscellaneous

Balloons

Medical gloves

Chainsaws

Cigarette lighters

Rubber stamps

Sewing machines and needles

Pacifiers

Candles

Live purebred breeding horses

