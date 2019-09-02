Search

US tariffs on China are affecting thousands of household items. Here are a few of the most notable

The president says the tariffs against China are "moving along."

President Donald Trump on China tariffs

The president says the tariffs against China are "moving along."

The U.S. hit roughly $112 billion worth of Chinese goods with a 15% tariff Sunday. These tariffs affect many of the products U.S. consumers will be looking for this Christmas shopping season.

Here are some of the most notable consumer goods that will be hit with the import tax.

Sporting goods

  • Golf clubs, balls and shoes
  • Tennis rackets and balls
  • Baseballs and softballs
  • Water and snow skis
  • Bowling alley equipment
  • Tents

Household accessories

  • Kitchen knives and utensils
  • Glassware and dishware
  • Pillows
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Wallpaper
  • Napkins
  • Bed sheets
  • Record players
  • Lawnmowers
  • HDTV components

Clothing and accessories

  • Swimwear
  • Underwear
  • Bras and corsets
  • Hosiery
  • Glasses, contact lenses and sunglasses
  • Shorts, skirts and pants
  • Men’s suits and blazers
  • Gloves, mittens, scarves and shawls
  • Garments for all ages
  • Silver and gold necklaces and chains
  • Rosaries and wearable personal religious icons
  • Watch components

School and office supplies

  • Printer accessories
  • Pens
  • Maps
  • Postcards
  • Books and newspapers

Food, beverages and agricultural goods

  • Fruit juices
  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Beef, pork, lamb and poultry
  • Cheese, yogurt, ice cream and other dairy products
  • Olives and olive oil
  • Peanuts
  • Waffles and wafers
  • Pasta
  • Spices

Miscellaneous

  • Balloons
  • Medical gloves
  • Chainsaws
  • Cigarette lighters
  • Rubber stamps
  • Sewing machines and needles
  • Pacifiers
  • Candles
  • Live purebred breeding horses  

