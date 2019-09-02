US tariffs on China are affecting thousands of household items. Here are a few of the most notable

The U.S. hit roughly $112 billion worth of Chinese goods with a 15% tariff Sunday. These tariffs affect many of the products U.S. consumers will be looking for this Christmas shopping season.
Here are some of the most notable consumer goods that will be hit with the import tax.
Sporting goods
- Golf clubs, balls and shoes
- Tennis rackets and balls
- Baseballs and softballs
- Water and snow skis
- Bowling alley equipment
- Tents
Household accessories
- Kitchen knives and utensils
- Glassware and dishware
- Pillows
- Fire extinguishers
- Wallpaper
- Napkins
- Bed sheets
- Record players
- Lawnmowers
- HDTV components
Clothing and accessories
- Swimwear
- Underwear
- Bras and corsets
- Hosiery
- Glasses, contact lenses and sunglasses
- Shorts, skirts and pants
- Men’s suits and blazers
- Gloves, mittens, scarves and shawls
- Garments for all ages
- Silver and gold necklaces and chains
- Rosaries and wearable personal religious icons
- Watch components
School and office supplies
- Printer accessories
- Pens
- Maps
- Postcards
- Books and newspapers
Food, beverages and agricultural goods
- Fruit juices
- Fruits and vegetables
- Beef, pork, lamb and poultry
- Cheese, yogurt, ice cream and other dairy products
- Olives and olive oil
- Peanuts
- Waffles and wafers
- Pasta
- Spices
Miscellaneous
- Balloons
- Medical gloves
- Chainsaws
- Cigarette lighters
- Rubber stamps
- Sewing machines and needles
- Pacifiers
- Candles
- Live purebred breeding horses
