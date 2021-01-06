The CIA is hiring: Here are the jobs and pay

As the U.S. reveals new jobs added to the U.S. economy in December, one key government agency is extending its outreach program to attract a more diversified pool of qualified candidates – the Central Intelligence Agency.

The renowned, secretive CIA kicked off a hiring initiative featuring a brand new website on Monday, which director Gina Haspel said in a statement that she hoped would drum up interest in the “dynamic environment” and opportunities a career with the agency offers, according to The Associated Press.

All applicants are required to be U.S. citizens who are at least 18 years of age, able to work in the Washington, D.C. area and able to complete security and medical evaluations.

The CIA is seeking applicants across multiple fields, ranging from analysis and STEM to foreign language and IT.

Here’s a look at some of the available jobs listed on the agency’s website:

Digital forensics engineer

Job description: Digital Forensics Engineers analyze data from ongoing cyber-attacks, provide information on threat mitigations, and write code to help develop information recovery techniques.

Salary range: $63,503 - $133,464

Telecommunications Services Officer

Job description: Telecommunications Services Officers act as the on-site point of accountability for Information Technology in CIA communications centers overseas.

Salary range: $63,503 - $112,240

Technical Targeting Analyst

Job description: Technical Targeting Analysts identify and assess vulnerabilities and technology trends, uniting technical operations and development activities to collect intelligence against our nation’s threats.

Salary range: $59,534 – $157,709

Paramilitary Operations Officer

Job description: Paramilitary Operations Officers lead and manage Covert Action programs and collect foreign intelligence vital to national security policymakers.

Salary range: $67,747-$112,240

Inspector General Supervisory IT Auditor

Job description: Inspector General Supervisory Information Technology (IT) Auditors supervise, plan, and review the work of a team responsible for conducting IT audits of CIA programs and activities.

Salary range: $121,316 - $170,800

For more information on additional jobs, you can visit the agency’s website.

