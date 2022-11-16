Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report

Chinese imports to the United States in recent months have been dropping faster than total imports, highlighting a major trend in the global reconfiguration of supply chains that has been steadily underway for years.

Chinese imports to the United States dropped more than 5% between September and October, FreightWaves reported. By contrast, total imports to the United States were essentially flat during that same timeframe, at around 0.2%.

In August, Chinese products accounted for around 40% of all U.S. imports. But in October, Chinese share of U.S. imports was down to slightly more than a third.

This trend has been underway for years. With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the war between Ukraine and Russia, businesses have been reconfiguring their supply chains closer to home.

Paul Bingham, director of transportation consulting at S&P Global, told American Shipper in October that recent events have "added urgency and attention to this strategy – that at a minimum, companies need to diversity supply chains even if they’re not going to abandon China altogether."

Other countries, including Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan, among others, have filled in the gap from the decline in Chinese imports, according to Descartes.