Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Economy

China’s factory gate prices fell last month at slowest pace since February

Producer-price index fell 0.4% from previous year's figures, National Bureau of Statistics reports

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 8

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

BEIJING - China’s factory gate prices fell last month at their slowest pace since February, official data showed on Monday, suggesting China’s manufacturing sector continues to see a steady recovery from the COVID-19 shock.

Continue Reading Below

The producer price index (PPI) fell 0.4% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement. The index was expected to fall 0.8%, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll, after a 1.5% drop in November.

The data comes as manufacturing activity in the world’s second-largest economy expanded in December but at a slightly slower pace amid higher raw material costs.

CHINA TO COUNTER 'UNJUSTIFIED' FOREIGN TRADE AND BUSINESS LAWS

On a monthly basis, PPI rose 1.1% in December after increasing 0.5% in November, pointing to improving corporate profitability.

Prices for raw materials fell 1.6% from a year ago, compared with a decline of 4.2% in the previous month.

China’s factory gate prices fell last month at their slowest pace since February, official data showed on Monday, suggesting China’s manufacturing sector continues to see a steady recovery from the COVID-19 shock.

China’s industrial sector has staged an impressive rebound from the coronavirus shock thanks to surprisingly strong exports, helping to fuel a robust economic recovery. But rising global infections - and fresh coronavirus curbs in many countries - may cloud the outlook for Chinese manufacturers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% from a year earlier in December, after easing 0.5% in November, the first fall since October 2009. Analysts in the Reuters poll had forecast a 0.1% rise.

Food prices rose 1.2% from a year ago, compared with a decline of 2.0% in the previous month.