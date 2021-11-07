Expand / Collapse search
China

China's exports stay strong, trade surplus hits $84 billion

The surplus with the U.S. was down slightly to $40.7 billion

Fox Business Flash top headlines for November 5

China's exports remained strong in October, a positive sign for an economy trying to weather power shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks.

The country's customs agency said Sunday that exports totaled $300.2 billion, up 27.1% from a year ago. That was down from a 28.1% increase in September but still healthy. Imports came in at $215.7 billion, a 20.6% rise.

A worker of a private delivery company, wearing a face mask, sorts out parcels at its distribution center in Beijing,  ( (AP Photo/Andy Wong) / AP Newsroom)

Exports and imports are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is widespread concern that economic headwinds are slowing growth.

A worker in protective overall works near containers on a ship in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. China's export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, th ( (Chinatopix Via AP) / AP Newsroom)

China’s economy has been buffeted by the government's tough COVID-19-related restrictions, which have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production. Regulators are also cracking down on debt-laden real estate developers, slowing the housing market.

China's trade surplus in October was $84.5 billion, up from $66.8 billion the previous month. The surplus with the U.S. was down slightly to $40.7 billion, compared to $42 billion in September. With the EU, it was $25.9 billion.