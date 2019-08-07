Chinese monetary policy statements “have been in the direction of stabilization,” according to World Bank president David Malpass on FBN’s Mornings with Maria.

Continue Reading Below

Additionally Malpass states that China's membership in the G20 is a commitment to currency stability and recognition—as a concept—that exchange stability is conducive to global economic growth and investment. “But clearly,” Maplass continues, “[China] faces a lot of challenges in their interface with the rest of the world.”

US Treasury reports that it has collected $63 billion in tariffs from China since June of 2018.

When asked if the US economy could grow in the absence of a deal with China, the World Bank president noted that the US growth has “held up well” and that the challenge being faced by the global economy is growth outside of the US. He then made clear that recent interest rate cuts by central banks around the world tend to favor governments rather than inclusive economic growth. These policies contradict the World Bank objective of trying to bring “raise people from the bottom.”

CLICK FOR FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Interest rate reductions by central banks, following the Federal Reserve’s rate reduction, may help to mitigate some of the effects of Chinese devaluation in terms of trade advantages.