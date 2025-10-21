Charlie Kirk assassination drives jump in Bible sales

Bible sales spiked in the month of September, following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, according to a report.

The 2.4 million copies sold in the U.S. this September was a 36% jump from the same month last year, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited data from book sales tracking system Circana BookScan.

"September brought a wave of troubling events—violence, geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty—underscoring a pattern: In times of crisis, more people turn to faith for comfort and support," Brenna Connor, an analyst at Circana BookScan, told the newspaper.

Kirk, a devout Christian, was open about his religious convictions, advocating for abstinence and defending traditional marriage.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the U.S., was awarded posthumously to Charlie Kirk by President Donald Trump on Oct. 14, 2025, a date that would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday.

Erika Kirk accepted the award on her husband’s behalf at a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House. She also delivered remarks highlighting her husband's beliefs and sacrifice.

That same day, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) posted "31 Ways to Live Like Charlie Kirk" on X to honor the organization’s late founder on his birthday.

Some of the ways Kirk lived that the organization promoted are "honor the Sabbath," "journal every day," "get married" and "read your Bible every day."

Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, while speaking at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley State University in Orem, Utah.

