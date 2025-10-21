Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk assassination drives jump in Bible sales

2.4 million Bibles sold in September following death of devout Christian conservative leader

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo analyzes the 'religious awakening' after Charlie Kirk's assassination as churches report an attendance surge on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.' video

Charlie Kirk's faith was 'catching fire' on college campuses: Raymond Arroyo

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo analyzes the 'religious awakening' after Charlie Kirk's assassination as churches report an attendance surge on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'

Bible sales spiked in the month of September, following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, according to a report.

The 2.4 million copies sold in the U.S. this September was a 36% jump from the same month last year, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited data from book sales tracking system Circana BookScan.   

"September brought a wave of troubling events—violence, geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty—underscoring a pattern: In times of crisis, more people turn to faith for comfort and support," Brenna Connor, an analyst at Circana BookScan, told the newspaper.

Kirk, a devout Christian, was open about his religious convictions, advocating for abstinence and defending traditional marriage.

BIBLE BELT PASTORS ON HOW KIRK'S ASSASSINATION PROMPTED AMERICANS TO RETURN TO CHURCH

Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune / Getty Images)

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the U.S., was awarded posthumously to Charlie Kirk by President Donald Trump on Oct. 14, 2025, a date that would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday. 

Erika Kirk accepted the award on her husband’s behalf at a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House. She also delivered remarks highlighting her husband's beliefs and sacrifice.

TPUSA SPOX HOPES TO HARNESS REVIVAL MOMENTUM AS CHURCH ATTENDANCE SOARS FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

Erika Kirk receives Charlie Kirk's Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump, right, presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Erika Kirk during a ceremony to posthumously award the medal to Charlie Kirk, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025.  (Hu Yousong/Xinhua / Getty Images)

That same day, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) posted "31 Ways to Live Like Charlie Kirk" on X to honor the organization’s late founder on his birthday.

Some of the ways Kirk lived that the organization promoted are "honor the Sabbath," "journal every day," "get married" and "read your Bible every day."

Stock photo of a Bible being held in the air

A person holds the Holy Bible in the air with sunshine and clouds in the background. (Stock photo / Getty Images)

Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, while speaking at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley State University in Orem, Utah.

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey and Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report. 