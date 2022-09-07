Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority names first female CEO
WV Airport's new CEO previously held the title of chief operating officer, assistant director
A West Virginia airport's board has appointed a new director and chief executive officer.
The Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, which oversees West Virginia International Yeager Airport, on Tuesday announced they chose Dominique Ranieri to take over for Nick Keller, who resigned.
Ranieri previously served as the Charleston airport's chief operating officer and assistant director.
The airport said in a statement that Ranieri is the first female CEO in its 75-year history.