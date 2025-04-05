CBP set to enforce ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, has collected over $200M per day in additional associated revenue

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is already collecting over $200 million per day in extra revenue as it enforces a massive new wave of tariffs under President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" plan.

"CBP has successfully implemented 13 tariff-related presidential actions during this Administration," a CBP spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business. "Serving on America’s frontline, CBP strictly enforces all laws and Presidential directives to secure our economic sovereignty."

Using powers under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the Trump administration is targeting goods from dozens of countries, including China.

On April 3, the U.S. imposed a 25% tariff on all passenger vehicles and light trucks imported from any country, and on Saturday, a 10% global tariff took effect under IEEPA, with certain exclusions, CBP said.

Beginning April 9, 86 countries will face new reciprocal tariffs ranging from 11% to 50%, with some exclusions, and on May 2, products from China and Hong Kong valued at or under $800 and shipped outside the international postal system will no longer be eligible for duty-free treatment and will be subject to standard duties, according to CBP.

Meanwhile, postal shipments from China and Hong Kong will face a 30% duty or $25 per item, whichever is greater, starting in May. That rate will increase to $50 per item after June 1.

CBP says it’s working closely with other agencies to roll out these changes and will keep the trade community updated through its online messaging system.

The agency has already pulled in billions from earlier Trump executive orders.

That includes $4.8 billion under EO 14195, which targets synthetic opioids from China; $861 million under EO 14193, aimed at stopping drug flows from Canada; over $2 billion under EO 14194, addressing trade issues at the southern border; and $1 billion collected under Section 232 duties on steel and aluminum.

"CBP is uniquely positioned to implement and enforce the President’s tariffs," the CBP spokesperson said. "We are fully equipped and ready to collect duties owed."

Tariff rates for specific goods can be found in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the U.S.