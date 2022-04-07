Expand / Collapse search
Cash App data breach could have impacted more than 8 million users

The breach is said to have only impacted Cash App Investing users

More than 8 million users of the mobile payment application Cash App could have been impacted by a data breach, according to a filing this week through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by parent company Block Inc.

On Monday, Block announced it had learned a former employee downloaded "certain reports of its subsidiary Cash App Investing LLC" in December without permission.

Cash App logo on smartphone

Cash App, owned by Block, Inc., was launched in 2013. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

That data, according to the filing, did not include usernames, passwords, Social Security numbers, birthdays, addresses, or bank account information. It did, however, include full names and brokerage account numbers which the company said are used to identify a user's "stock activity on Cash App Investing."

For some customers, the downloaded data also included "brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity for one trading day."

After Block was made aware of the data breach, the company said it, along with an outside counsel, launched an investigation into the matter with the help of a leading forensics firm.

The only users affected, according to the filing, are the 8.2 million past and present Cash App users who use Cash App Investing. The company said it is working to contact those users to provide them with information regarding the incident.

hacker computer

Hacker photo illustration. ( Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The company also said it has notified law enforcement of the data breach.

"The Company takes the security of information belonging to its customers very seriously and continues to review and strengthen administrative and technical safeguards to protect the information of its customers," the filing stated. "Future costs associated with this incident are difficult to predict. Although the Company has not yet completed its investigation of the incident, based on its preliminary assessment and on the information currently known, the Company does not currently believe the incident will have a material impact on its business, operations, or financial results."

Fox Business did not receive an immediate response from Cash App.