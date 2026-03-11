Cargo ship struck in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran war

A projectile hit a Thai-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, setting it on fire.

The Iranian regime reportedly claimed responsibility for striking the ship, the Mayuree Naree. The Omani navy was assisting in rescuing crew members amid the blaze, according to Thailand’s Marine Department. Iran has been targeting commercial shipping vessels through the strategic passageway amid tensions surrounding the global energy sector.



U.S. Central Command later issued a warning to civilians "that the Iranian regime is using civilian ports along the Strait of Hormuz to conduct military operations that threaten international shipping." CENTCOM stressed, "This dangerous action risks the lives of innocent people. Civilian ports used for military purposes lose protected status and become legitimate military targets under international law."

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre had issued reports earlier Wednesday of ships being struck in the region, including one about a cargo ship reportedly being hit in the Strait of Hormuz.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 11NM north of Oman in the Straits of Hormuz. It has been reported that a cargo vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile in the Straits of Hormuz which has resulted in a fire onboard," the warning stated, with an update noting that the fire was "extinguished."

One of the other warnings stated, "UKMTO has received a report of an incident 25NM northwest of Ra’s al Khaymah, UAE. The Master of a container vessel has reported that the vessel has sustained damage from a suspected but unknown projectile." It also noted, "The Master additionally reports that all crew members are safe and accounted for."

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 50NM northwest of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Master of a Bulk Carrier has reported their vessel being hit by an unknown projectile," another warning stated. "The crew are reported safe and well."

In a Monday Truth Social, President Donald Trump warned of consequences if Iran acts to stop the transport of oil in the Strait of Hormuz.

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!" Trump warned in the post.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has said that it "will not allow the export of even a single liter of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice," according to the Associated Press.

Gas prices have been surging in the U.S. as Trump prosecutes the controversial war effort against the Islamic Republic along with the nation of Israel, a close U.S. ally.

The AAA national average price for a gallon of regular gas is currently $3.578.

Fox News' Rebekah Castor and The Associated Press contributed to this report.