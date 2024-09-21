Cards Against Humanity files lawsuit against Elon Musk's SpaceX on allegations of trespassing in Texas

Game company Cards Against Humanity filed a lawsuit against billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX, claiming the spacecraft launch company of illegally trespassing on South Texas land and damaging vacant land the game company owns.

The lawsuit accuses SpaceX of essentially treating the game company's property in Cameron County as its own for at least the past six months. The company is seeking $15 million in damages, including for the loss of vegetation on the land.

"Notwithstanding the fact that CAH owns the Property and SpaceX has no interest therein nor any right to its use, SpaceX has ignored CAH’s rights to the Property, essentially displacing CAH and depriving CAH of any use whatsoever of the Property," the lawsuit reads.

Cards Against Humanity argues its once "pristine" property filled with wild grass and cacti was used by SpaceX as a construction staging site, which the lawsuit says changed the entire dynamic of the area. SpaceX acquired vacant lots along the same road as the property and has placed buildings around the area.

ELON MUSK SAYS SPACEX WILL SUE FAA FOR 'REGULATORY OVERREACH'

Machinery and piles of materials can now be seen at the property, photos included in the lawsuit show.

In 2017, Cards Against Humanity created a crowd-funding campaign, CAH Saves America, to purchase land that would block the construction of a border wall former President Donald Trump proposed along Texas’ border with Mexico.

The company said 150,000 people paid $15 each to protect a piece of land along the U.S.-Mexico border that was also located just a few miles away from SpaceX's launch facility.

SPACEX CREW RETURNS TO EARTH AFTER 5-DAY TRIP, WORLD'S FIRST COMMERCIAL SPACEWALK

"Seven years ago, 150,000 people paid us $15 to protect a pristine parcel of land on the US-Mexico border from racist billionaire Donald Trump's very stupid wall," the company said on their website devoted to the lawsuit. "Unfortunately, an even richer, more racist billionaire⸺Elon Musk⸺snuck up on us from behind and completely f***** that land with gravel, tractors, and space garbage."

If Cards Against Humanity wins the lawsuit, the company said the lawsuit's net proceeds will be split equally among all 150,000 of the contributors, up to $100 each.

Cards Against Humanity said the land has been maintained in its natural state and that it has a "no trespassing" sign to warn people they are about to step on private property, according to the lawsuit.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"150,000 people gave us their hard-earned money, and in exchange we vowed to protect this land from racist billionaires and their dumb vanity projects," the company said on the website devoted to the lawsuit.

Several people across South Texas have also expressed concerns about Musk’s encroachment on their properties, according to Reuters.