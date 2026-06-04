California loses Fortune 500 crown to Texas as billionaire tax threat looms

A shifting economic landscape has culminated in Texas, dethroning California as the nation's premier hub for Fortune 500 companies.

Data from the 2026 Fortune 500 list show Texas leading with 57 headquarters, compared with California’s 56, marking a reversal from two years ago, when California held the lead.

Additionally, corporations in Texas generated $2.8 trillion in revenue, while those in California reported $2.7 trillion in revenue.

"Texas is the undisputed headquarters of headquarters," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press release reacting to the news. "The world’s leading businesses invest with confidence in Texas because of our welcoming business climate, predictable regulatory environment, and skilled and growing workforce. People and businesses are choosing Texas because Texas works."

FLEEING FOR THEIR FUTURES, A CALIFORNIA EXODUS UNLEASHES A FLORIDA ‘GOLD RUSH’

In the past year alone, companies including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Samsung Electronics America, SpaceX and X have either moved their headquarters or their legal incorporation to Texas — mostly from California, with two moving from New Jersey.

Company relocations have also been accompanied by billionaires and public figures moving their homes and personal portfolios to the Lone Star State. Most recently, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick revealed his move to Austin, while Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and David Sacks have made their mark on Texas in recent years.

"Americans are voting with their feet. They want places that are livable. They want places that are workable. They want places that are sustainable and affordable," Texas REALTORS Chair Jennifer Wauhob previously told Fox News Digital. "And so I think this migration, as we call it, is really turning into a long-term shift."

The migration of major corporations and prominent business figures comes amid mounting concern over California's proposed tax policies, including a controversial one-time 5% wealth tax on the state’s wealthiest residents.

The Service Employees International Union–United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) said it has collected more than 1.55 million signatures, according to a press release, nearly double the 875,000-signature requirement — to place a one-time tax on billionaire assets on the California ballot.

The California Billionaire Tax Act would target the net worth of roughly 200 residents and impose a one-time 5% tax on the net worth of California residents with assets exceeding $1 billion. The tax would be due in 2027, and taxpayers could spread payments over five years, with interest, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office.

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If the measure is approved by voters in November, anyone who was a California resident on Jan. 1, 2026, would owe the tax, according to the proposal. In practical terms, a resident with $20 billion in net worth on that date would owe a one-time tax of $1 billion, payable over five years.

Supporters argue the billionaire tax is a direct response to "cuts to Medicaid and other federal health insurance programs by the Trump administration last year," while opponents of the measure have warned the tax could kill an estimated 108,000 high-paying jobs over the next 20 years.