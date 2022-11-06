Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

California 480-square-foot home sells for well over $800k

The Oakland, California home is listed for $849,000 and sits on 0.20 acres in the Dimond District.

close
‘Mansion Global’ host Katrina Campins draws comparisons between today's housing market and the 2008 housing crash and discusses factors impacting real estate. video

Real estate expert compares 2008 market crash to today’s housing sector

‘Mansion Global’ host Katrina Campins draws comparisons between today's housing market and the 2008 housing crash and discusses factors impacting real estate.

A 480-square-foot home in Oakland, California, with only one bathroom and no bedrooms can be one lucky buyer’s for a whopping $849,000.

Located in the Dimond District, the home sits on a 0.20-acre lot at 3800 Whittle Avenue in Oakland Hills and will most likely fetch more than the asking price because of its location, not the size of the home.

Whittle Home Oakland California

A 480-square-foot home on Whittle Avenue in Oakland, California is listed for $849,000. Photo credit: Redfin (Redfin)

Broken down, the cost per square foot comes out to about $1,769.

HOMEBUYERS FACE THE ‘MOST VOLATILE’ MORTGAGE RATES AS FED FIGHTS INFLATION

David Eckert of Coldwell Banker Realty listed the property and said the value of the property is in the land and the house with utilities.

"Considerable upside on this property exists," Eckert wrote. "With the existing structure, one gains access to all utilities and with occupancy one avoids the costly vacant property tax in Oakland adding to the upside potential."

Above View Whittle Home

View above 3800 Whittle Avenue in Oakland, California. Photo credit: Redfin

He also wrote that there are several multifamily properties surrounding the lot.

According to Redfin.com, the house was built in 1914.

Living Room Whittle Avenue

Living Room 3800 Whittle Avenue in Oakland. Photo credit: Redfin

The home has a total of two rooms and the structure sits on a crawl space foundation.

The house connects to public water and sewer and has wall furnace heating.

REDFIN PREDICTS SHARPEST TURN IN HOUSING MARKET SINCE 2008 CRASH

It has been on the market for 30 days, and although the list price is $849,000, Redfin’s estimated value of the home is $854,268.

Based on a 20 percent down payment of $169,800 and a 30-year loan at 7.259 percent, monthly payments are estimated to be $4,591. When homeowner’s insurance and property taxes are added in, Redfin estimates the monthly payments to be $5,632.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Redfin notes that home prices in the Oakland area were down 3.1 percent in September, compared to last year. The median price for homes in the area is $873,000, and on average, the homes remain on the market longer than 24 days compared to 15 days in 2021.

close
Real estate investor, entrepreneur and teacher of macro economics George Gammon looks at the latest trends in the U.S. housing market on 'Making Money with Charles Payne.' video

US seeing softness in the housing market: George Gammon

Real estate investor, entrepreneur and teacher of macro economics George Gammon looks at the latest trends in the U.S. housing market on 'Making Money with Charles Payne.'