Buffalo Wild Wings admits boneless wings are not wings after lawsuit: 'It's true'

Buffalo Wild Wings responded to a lawsuit claiming its boneless wings are not actually made from wings, with the restaurant confessing to the allegations.

A Chicago man filed a lawsuit against the chicken wing chain last week for false advertising, saying the boneless wings are overpriced since they are basically chicken nuggets.

Aimen Halim alleges in the lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings and franchiser Inspire Brands, Inc. that the boneless wings are just "slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings," and that customers would either pay less for the boneless wings or not purchase them at all if they knew what the product was made of.

"This clear-cut case of false advertising should not be permitted, as consumers should be able to rely on the plain meaning of a product’s name and receive what they are promised," the lawsuit stated, according to FOX Television Stations.

Now, Buffalo Wild Wings is sarcastically confirming the allegations in the lawsuit while also revealing well-known facts that other foods they sell do not contain what is included in the product's name.

"It’s true," the restaurant chain tweeted on Monday. "Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo."

In the lawsuit, Halim claimed he purchased boneless wings from the restaurant in January but regretted the purchase after learning what they were made of.

"As a result, Mr. Halim suffered a financial injury as a result of defendants’ false and deceptive conduct," the lawsuit reads.

Buffalo Wild Wings began selling boneless wings about 20 years ago and they have become one of the most popular items on the menu, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint cites a news report stating that restaurants started selling boneless wings because of the rising costs of actual chicken wings and the reduced cost of chicken breasts.

Halim is suing on allegations of false and deceptive business practices, as well as other claims.