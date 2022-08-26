Expand / Collapse search
Bridgestone announces $550 million expansion at Tennessee plant

Bridgestone America's Tennessee plant expansion is expected to be substantially completed by May 2024

Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison.

Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet. The expansion will increase capacity and also allow for new technologies, according to a news release from Bridgestone.

For example, all tires made in Morrison will be equipped with radio frequency identification tags and tire mounted sensors designed to help companies with fleet management. Other changes to the plant will help the company reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, according to the news release.

Bridgestone tire

A Bridgestone tire is seen on a car in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Bridgestone is planning a $550M expansion at a Tennessee plant. (Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The expansion of the 32-year-old facility is expected to begin before the end of this year and be substantially completed by May 2024.