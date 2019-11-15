Breakstone's Cottage Cheese recalled

It hasn't been a great six months for Breakstone's.

Following reports last spring that parent company Kraft Heinz was mulling a possible sale of the cottage cheese and sour cream product line to help pay down the parent company's debt comes word of a product recall. At issue: certain varieties of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese.

The cottage cheese containers are being recalled because of the potential presence of pieces of red plastic and metal that may have accidentally been mixed into the product. Kraft Heinz warns that "Consumption of hard or sharp foreign material could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues if swallowed."

The types of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese under recall are:

Approximately 9,500 cases are being recalled. This product was sent to retailers and distributors in the U.S. and exported to Latin America. FOX Business made a request to Kraft Heinz to re-confirm that no recalls were made for the domestic United States, but did not receive a response as of publication time.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, more than 31 million pounds of cottage cheese is produced in the United States every month. Data from Statista states that over the course of an average week, some 3.35 million Americans will use at least 1 pound of Breakstone's cottage cheese.

The cottage cheese industry generates about $1 billion in sales annually.

