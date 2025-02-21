Expand / Collapse search
Border Patrol sees uptick in egg smuggling on southern border amid skyrocketing prices

The bird flu has caused the price of eggs to skyrocket

Vice president of Eggs Unlimited Brian Moscogiuri explains why egg prices will continue to soar as the bird flu outbreak slows production.  video

Bird flu could potentially be the 'worst outbreak ever,' Eggs Unlimited VP says

The skyrocketing cost of eggs has prompted an uptick in attempts to smuggle them across the southern border. 

There was a 29% increase in shell eggs being confiscated at ports of entry between October 2024 and February compared with the same time period last year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Los Angeles Times reported.

eggs in a carton

A bird flu outbreak in the U.S. has led to the culling of millions of chickens, disrupting egg production and pushing prices higher, according to media reports. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"It’s common practice to get some groceries or medication and cross the border," Joaquin Luken, executive director of the Smart Border Coalition, told NBC San Diego, and he said people may not realize raw eggs are on the prohibited list.

On Monday, CBP Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki said his office has seen an increase in the number of eggs being intercepted at ports of entry. 

"As a reminder, uncooked eggs are prohibited entry from Mexico into the U.S. Failure to declare agriculture items can result in penalties of up to $10,000," he wrote on X. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection logo

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters is pictured in Washington, D.C. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Avian Influenza, or bird flu, has caused the price of a dozen eggs to increase. 

Amid an egg shortage, Turkey has promised to step in and fill the void. 

Ibrahim Afyon, chairman of the Egg Producers Central Union in Turkey, on Wednesday told Reuters that a total of "15,000 tonnes (33 million pounds) of eggs — equivalent to 700 containers — will be shipped" to the U.S. 

The shipment is part of a preliminary agreement between Turkey and the U.S. that will continue through July 2025.

cage-free-eggs

Cage-free eggs are seen at a Costco store in Florida. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The export will take place through our member companies with the required authorizations, while two firms will coordinate the process," Afyon said. 