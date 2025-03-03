Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Billionaire hedge fund manager warns of 'economic heart attack' for US economy

Dalio made the remarks during a recent Bloomberg podcast

close
'The Big Money Show' panel discusses the impact of Trump's agenda on American taxpayers. video

We have to tackle deficits in this resolution bill: Taylor Riggs

'The Big Money Show' panel discusses the impact of Trump's agenda on American taxpayers.

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said on a recent podcast that the U.S. could be headed towards a future "economic heart attack" without government action.

He told Bloomberg’s "Odd Lots" podcast that he wanted to inform policymakers that "there’s a solution here" that’s "doable" to address the government deficit and an impending debt crisis. 

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates LP, pauses during a panel discussion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. The New Economy Forum, organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, aims to bring together leaders from public and private sectors to find solutions to the world's greatest challenges. Photographer: Takaaki Iwabu/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said on a recent podcast that the U.S. could be headed towards a future "economic heart attack" without government action. (Takaaki Iwabu/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"You can lower that deficit to go to 3% of GDP," he explained to the hosts Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway. "Trump’s tax cuts come in, the projected deficit will be about 7.5% of GDP, and you have to cut that to about 3% of GDP because that’ll mean that debts won’t rise relative to incomes, and it will greatly improve the supply and demand."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The U.S. government saw a deficit of $1.8 trillion in fiscal 2024 alone stemming from $6.75 trillion in spending while bringing in revenues of $4.92 trillion, per the Treasury Department. 

Dalio told "Odd Lots" that the U.S. is "quite near that point" of a debt death spiral. Without action, he suggested the country could see a "heart attack" occur in "three years, give or take a year, something like that." 

America’s national debt currently stands at $36.2 trillion, according to the Treasury Department. It crossed the $35 trillion mark during the summer last year for the first time. 

NEW BUDGET PROJECTIONS SHOW US HITTING DEBT RECORD IN 4 YEARS: CBO

"If you don’t do it, you’re going to be in trouble," the Bridgewater Associates founder said of addressing the U.S.’s deficit and debt. 

The skyline of Washington, DC, including the US Capitol building, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial and National Mall, is seen from the air, January 29, 2010. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. government saw a deficit of $1.8 trillion in fiscal 2024 alone stemming from $6.75 trillion in spending while bringing in revenues of $4.92 trillion, per the Treasury Department. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

He had gone on the Bloomberg podcast to discuss debt cycles and talk about his upcoming book "How Countries Go Broke." It is slated for release in early September. 

Dalio, who founded Bridgewater about 50 years ago, has a net worth of $14 billion, according to Forbes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS