Biden's 'asinine' energy policies make a soft landing difficult, inflation is here to stay: Rep. Waltz

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., argued inflation isn't going anywhere thanks to President Biden's energy policies, telling "Varney & Co." Wednesday that the high cost of diesel fuel will continue to impact transportation costs which underlies everything American consumers buy.

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ: The thing is on inflation is this isn’t going anywhere. Yes, regular gas prices are going down, but what I’m watching is the cost of diesel which is still near $5 a gallon which obviously powers our trucks and our transportation costs. That underlies everything that we buy from groceries to homebuilding parts and that is still sky high.

You add on top of that the Fed, that’s going to continue to raise rates. You add on top of that Russia turning oil and gas off to Europe, and an asinine energy policy here in the United States and I think inflation is here to stay. I don’t see a soft landing for our economy.

