Biden not focusing on Wall Street means he's not focused on America's prosperity: Rep. Carlos Gimenez

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., slammed President Biden Tuesday for not focusing on the stock market as the S&P 500 falls to a new 2022 low, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" the president not caring about what happens on Wall Street is "cold" and not tied to the reality of how Americans are retiring.

CARLOS GIMENEZ: So many pension systems are tied to the market and individual savings are tied to the market, 401(k)s, et cetera. That is the creation of wealth so for a president to say, "I don’t really care about the stock market," especially since the stock market lost trillions of dollars in value for real people here in the United States. I think that is kind of cold and really not tied to the reality of how people retire nowadays.

DOW HITS BEAR MARKET AS STOCK MARKET SELLOFF GOES FROM BAD TO WORSE

You can’t really retire on Social Security, so you have a lot of people, probably a majority of people, have other ways of how they’re going to be saving up for their retirement and the stock market is a huge part of that. So, yes, you should focus on the stock market. By the way, the better America does, the better the stock market does. If you’re not focused on the stock market [it] means you’re not focusing on how well America is doing.

