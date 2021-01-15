Biden may have to leave his Peloton in Delaware when he moves into the White House: Report

President-elect Joe Biden is set to move into the White House in less than a week, but he may have to leave his Peloton bike in Delaware and revert to an old school workout machine, according to Popular Mechanics.

Peloton isn't your grandfather's stationary bike. The $1,895 machine comes with access to the internet, a microphone and a camera.

Biden starts every day before 8 a.m. at his home gym in Delaware, where he uses his Peloton, a treadmill and weights, the New York Times reported last year.

Privacy is taken seriously at Peloton. The company says the "microphone on all Peloton devices is OFF by default and is only active with explicit user action," but this connectivity could pose a problem in the White House, according to the University of Texas at San Antonio professor Max Kilger.

“Because you're connected to the Internet, even though there are firewalls and intrusion detection software ... those things can be gotten around if you’re really good and skilled," Kilger told Popular Mechanics.

If Biden insists on keeping his Peloton, Kilger told the news outlet the Secret Service could remove the camera, microphone and internet connectivity, making it just another stationary bike.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The home workout boom during the coronavirus pandemic has been great for Peloton, as shares of the company's stock are up more than 400% in the last year.