Bernie Sanders supporters call for postal banking

Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are pushing for government-run financial institutions.

In a Twitter post, the group “People for Bernie” wrote that regardless if Democrats are able to flip the Senate – meaning whether they are able to win two runoff races in Georgia next month – it can still win postal and public banking systems.

Sanders has called for a postal banking system, whereby local Post Office locations would be authorized to provide financial services.

Some of the proposed services a postal banking system could offer include low-interest loans, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, check cashing, bill payment, ATM services, online banking services and electronic money transfers. The measure has been framed as a way to prevent lower-income Americans from falling victim to predatory payday lending practices – and from having to rely on Wall Street’s largest institutions.

The Democratic Socialists of America is planning a series of webinars on the Postal Service, including one on postal banking this weekend.

