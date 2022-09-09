Bank of England says currency with Queen Elizabeth's image has legal tender after her death

Following the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the Bank of England notified the public that paper currency bearing her image was still legal tender.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, hours after doctors became concerned about her health. New currency featuring an image of her heir and son, King Charles III, is expected to be produced following a period of mourning in the UK.

"As the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes, the Queen’s iconic portraits are synonymous with some of the most important work we do," the bank said in a statement on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed."

The Queen was initially featured on a 1-pound note produced by the central bank in 1960 after receiving the green light from the British Treasury. Although she ascended to the throne in 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI, she did not appear on the currency until eight years later.

The governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, also released a statement noting his profound sadness" at the queen's passing.

"On behalf of everyone at the Bank I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to the Royal Family. For most of us, she is the only head of state we have ever known, and will be remembered as an inspirational figure for our country and the Commonwealth," he added.