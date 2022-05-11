Baby formula shortage worsens amid supply chain issues: Government needs to ‘step up,’ Dr. Siegel says

As parents of infants are facing worsening shortages of baby formula amid ongoing issues in the supply chain, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel warned that the government needs to "step up to the plate" in order to find a solution.

"This is a big problem," Siegel told "Varney & Co." Wednesday. "Even though the CDC says 85% of women breastfeed, the fact is that two-thirds of women end up needing formula at some point during the first six months…there's an enormous shortage."



"This time the government is not doing enough," he stressed.

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE HITS 'CRISIS' LEVEL, SPARKING PANIC IN PARENTS ACROSS US

He went on to say that the United States Department of Agriculture has a program called Women, Infants and Children, which is responsible for over 60% of baby formula around the country. Siegel said that America needs to "ramp up federal involvement" and get the formula made to resolve the shortage.

"The solution here is actually the USDA and the FDA stepping up to the plate and getting this done," Siegel stressed.

Meanwhile, he noted that baby formula has three main manufacturers – Abbott Laboratories, Mead Johnson and Gerber.

"Abbott's in big trouble here because they had to have these recalls back in February, which led to the problem. We need the government to get the formula out there."

Formula manufacturer Abbott Laboratories recalled three brands of baby formula after four infants became ill after consuming the products, the Food and Drug Administration reported in February. The infant in each case was reported to have consumed powdered formula produced at the Michigan facility and was hospitalized, according to the FDA.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Siegel warned that the ongoing baby formula shortage and recalls can be "extremely dangerous." He suggested the government advise parents to handle this situation safely.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We need this to be careful. We need it to be safe. We need it not to be contaminated," he concluded. "For many infants [formula] is all they have to sustain themselves."

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.