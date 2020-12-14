Azar celebrates vaccination of NY health worker: 'It's the American people's vaccine'

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar celebrated the first vaccination of a New York health care worker with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine candidate on Monday, saying it's "the American people's vaccine."

"It’s the American people’s vaccine thanks to the leadership of President Donald Trump, and what matters this week is getting our frontline health care workers protected and getting our most vulnerable senior citizens protected," Azar told "Varney & Co."

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday formally granted emergency approval for Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, officially paving the way for widespread distribution of the long-awaited vaccine. The first doses were administered on Monday.

President Trump, who had been pressuring the FDA to expedite approval, said finding a coronavirus vaccine would have taken "five years" if he weren't president.

"If I wasn't president? According to almost everybody, even the enemy, if I wasn't president, you wouldn't have a vaccine for five years," Trump told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade in an interview that aired Sunday. "OK, I push the FDA and companies and everybody else involved like nobody's ever been pushed before."

