Average Texas gas prices fall below $3 for the first time since January, cheapest in country

With millions hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Texas drivers are experiencing relief at the pump with the cheapest gas in the country.

The price of gas has fallen to below $3 for the first time since January, AAA Texas says.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.97 in Texas with the national average at $3.64 per gallon.

AAA Texas says 4 million Texans are planning to travel at least 50 miles away from home this Thanksgiving, with 3.6 million driving.

Cheapest Gas in Texas

McAllen-Edinburg $2.77 Corpus Christi $2.79 Brownsville-Harlingen $2.79 Sherman-Denison $2.80 Victoria $2.83

Most Expensive Gas in Texas

Midland $3.19 Odessa $3.14 Wichita Falls $3.11 El Paso $3.10 College Station-Bryan $3.07

"Many drivers will be thankful to see Texas gasoline prices, which are the lowest in the nation, below $3 per gallon for the first time since January," AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said.

Market analysts attribute falling pump prices to sinking oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) currently at $80 a barrel for the first time since the beginning of the year.

Drivers in California are paying the most for gas, spending $5.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded