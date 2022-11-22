Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Gas Prices

Average Texas gas prices fall below $3 for the first time since January, cheapest in country

AAA Texas says the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.97

close
Priceline CEO Brett Keller discusses America’s inflation problem and the impact rising costs have had on the airline industry on ‘Varney & Co.’  video

Leisure travel continues to rebound ‘nicely’ from inflation: Brett Keller

Priceline CEO Brett Keller discusses America’s inflation problem and the impact rising costs have had on the airline industry on ‘Varney & Co.’ 

With millions hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Texas drivers are experiencing relief at the pump with the cheapest gas in the country.

The price of gas has fallen to below $3 for the first time since January, AAA Texas says.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.97 in Texas with the national average at $3.64 per gallon.

AAA Texas says 4 million Texans are planning to travel at least 50 miles away from home this Thanksgiving, with 3.6 million driving.

gas

Petrol pump filling nozzles. Fuel at gas station close up (iStock / iStock)

US CONSUMERS PROPEL THANKSGIVING AIR TRAVEL TO HIGHEST LEVEL IN 3 YEARS

Cheapest Gas in Texas

  1. McAllen-Edinburg $2.77
  2. Corpus Christi $2.79
  3. Brownsville-Harlingen $2.79
  4. Sherman-Denison $2.80
  5. Victoria $2.83

Most Expensive Gas in Texas

  1. Midland $3.19
  2. Odessa $3.14
  3. Wichita Falls $3.11
  4. El Paso $3.10
  5. College Station-Bryan $3.07
Traffic

FILE PHOTO: Travelers are stuck in a traffic jam as people hit the road before the busy Thanksgiving Day weekend. (Reuters/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo  / Reuters)

INFLATION CAUSES LARGEST PAY CUT FOR AMERICANS IN 25 YEARS, DATA SHOWS

"Many drivers will be thankful to see Texas gasoline prices, which are the lowest in the nation, below $3 per gallon for the first time since January," AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said.

Market analysts attribute falling pump prices to sinking oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) currently at $80 a barrel for the first time since the beginning of the year. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Drivers in California are paying the most for gas, spending $5.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded