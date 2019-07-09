Andrew Yang says UBI can empower women to leave 'exploitative' jobs, relationships

Businessman and 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang has a lot riding on one of his key campaign promises – universal basic income (UBI), which he also refers to as a “freedom dividend.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, Yang said his freedom dividend would not only recognize work traditionally performed by women – like caregiving – but it would also allow them to leave exploitative jobs and relationships by giving them extra resources each month.

Yang faced questions about his UBI proposal during an interview on ABC’s “The View” on Monday, where hosts appreciated the idea that stay-at-home or single mothers could essentially get paid for the work they perform.

Yang said his UBI proposal would help foster a “trickle-up economy.”

UBI is a modern welfare plan through which citizens are granted a consistent, livable income from the government, without condition.

Yang has proposed giving every American ages 18 and over $1,000 per month, regardless of income or employment status. He has said he would fund the proposal by “consolidating some welfare programs” and imposing a value-added tax (VAT) of 10 percent. A VAT is levied on the production of goods or services produced by businesses.

Yang estimates the U.S. government could save $100 billion to more than $200 billion because people would have the means to take better care of their health, while fewer individuals would end up incarcerated.

The entrepreneur has said UBI could help combat the effects of job elimination due to technological innovation.

The idea is gaining popularity, and a number of cities around the country have either began – or have thought about implementing – test trials.