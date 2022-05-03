Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco

'Pro-Life Spiderman' activist climbs San Francisco's 60-story Salesforce tower

The climber posted videos to Instagram during the trek of the Salesforce tower

An activist who describes himself as a "Pro-Life Spiderman" scaled San Francisco's tallest building Tuesday when he climbed 60 stories. 

Officers were flagged down around 9:20 a.m. by people who spotted the climber on the Salesforce tower in the city's downtown, Fox affiliate KTVU-TV reported. Authorities closed down nearby streets and told people to avoid the area. 

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about the incident, saying the climber was "placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk."

A man climbed a 60-story building in San Francisco on Tuesday.

By 11 a.m., the climber was in police custody, the police department said. The motive for the daring stunt was unclear but abortion has become an issue at the forefront in the past 24 hours after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion showing a ruling could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe V. Wade case. 

The climber, who goes by Maison Deschamps on Instagram, posted a story showing himself on the tower mid-climb. 

He posted a rant against a Dr. Cesare Santangelo in Washington D.C., who has been targeted by anti-abortion groups.

While on the tower, he said the climb was going "good" but that "I just wish I had a little water."

"I just got to troop it out," he said. "Everything is going good though."