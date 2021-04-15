Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Economy

Unemployment claims fall to coronavirus pandemic low of 576,000

Continuing claims rose to 3.731M

close
Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, argues that President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan will 'increase prices' and 'decrease jobs.' video

Biden’s infrastructure bill will ‘kill’ jobs: Rep. Beth Van Duyne

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, argues that President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan will 'increase prices' and 'decrease jobs.'

The number of Americans filing first-time jobless claims last week fell to the lowest level since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Labor Department. 

Data released Thursday showed 576,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ended April 10, down from an upwardly revised 769,000 the week prior. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 700,000 filings.

Continuing claims for the week ended April 3, meanwhile, ticked up to 3.731 million from 3.727 million the prior week. That number was above the 3.7 million that was expected. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 