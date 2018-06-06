Wall and Main

Five Things to Watch in Whole Foods Market Results
The troubled grocer reports second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, with activist investors demanding sweeping changes at the company.
The troubled grocer reports second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, with activist investors demanding sweeping changes at the company.
The troubled grocer reports second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, with activist investors demanding sweeping changes at the company.
With cloud computing becoming commonplace, the federal government is seeking to place every byte of data on the Internet under its jurisdiction, a power-grab that should concern every American and every foreigner using an American corporation for computer services.
Looking at the ripple effect on the iPhone ecosystem, there are a number of companies poised to see a favorable bump in revenues and earnings amid rising iPhone volumes.
Looking at all inputs of the consumer spending equation it’s not unrealistic to think the NRF’s above trend holiday shopping forecast that calls for a 4.5% increase year over year in 2014 could be a tad exuberant.
Despite the climate of the economic recovery, consulting firm McKinsey & Company found that two out of every five Americans (or 40%) are living paycheck to paycheck.
In an era where there is little bipartisan agreement, the need to pass a new terrorism insurance legislation finds remarkable consensus on both sides of the aisle.
As political consultants look for what caused the shellacking Democrats took at the polls last week, let’s not forget consumers tend vote with their wallets, so we have to consider the impact of ObamaCare.
What should be an exciting growth industry for investors, the music industry is being threatened on multiple fronts. While some would be quick to think the music industry is battling technology companies, they are merely the delivery mechanism for the content that consumers are opting for in a format they are increasingly choosing.
Given the confluence of several factors including the near-unquenchable thirst for mobile connectivity, social media and the Cloud along with the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend, one of the growing pain points that we all face is cyber attacks.
Earlier this week, Google made headlines with the news that it’s spending over a $1 billion to lease an old NASA hangar on a historic Navy air base for a 60-year period.
If the Republicans take control of Congress as expected, and run a full tally of their friends and enemies during this election cycle, it may well be lights out for the wind energy industry sooner than anyone expects.
Chris Versace speaks with Skyworks Chairman and CEO David Aldrich to discuss navigating the mobile landscape.
What separates forecasts you pay attention to vs. ones you don't are the track record and corroborating factors...so what data makes the most sense for November jobs report?
It’s that time of the year! No, not Halloween and not even Thanksgiving...it's holiday-shopping forecast season.
While growth expectations for third-quarter earnings are positive, there are a number of under-the-hood factors that are likely to disappoint the Street.
No matter what the industry – publishing, music, television, movies, comic books and more – there has already been a significant shift in the how and where people consume this content thanks to broadband, the Internet and, more recently, mobile technologies.
Manufacturers are joining consumers in seeing higher prices for many key goods and input prices.
A growing population of retirees could be a boon to asset managers.
A slew of companies -- some expected, and others unexpected -- are set to gain from the recent fall in corn prices.