Web Exclusives

Bud Light distributors in rural areas ‘spooked’ by Dylan Mulvaney backlash
Beer Business Daily publisher Harry Schuhmacher told Fox News Digital that this is the "biggest controversy" he has seen.
Investor David Adelman warns about the health of the housing market, reveals thoughts on AI: 'Punch in the face'
David Adelman, who heads Campus Apartments — one of the biggest apartment companies in the U.S. — rang the alarm about the health of the housing market this year.
Electric vehicle networks could be targeted by hackers
Fox News' Greg Palkot reports on security warnings for electric cars and trucks.
Experts say ChatGPT will make criminals engaged in cyberwarfare ‘a little bit smarter’
Cybersecurity experts address national security concerns of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence.
Oregon dentist running for school board talks district response to sexual materials in school
Dr. Michael Bratland discussed reports that a teacher asked students their 'sexual fantasy' for a health class lesson and the subsequent Eugene 4J School Board response.
Train carrying ethanol derails in Minnesota, forcing evacuations
A BNSF Railway train carrying ethanol and other products derailed and caught fire early Thursday, and some in Raymond, Minnesota, were forced to evacuate. (WCCO)
Experts say biased data in ChatGPT could make AI ‘more dangerous,’ impact journalism
DataGrade founder Joe Toscano and MRC Free Speech America VP Dan Schneider said ChatGPT poses various dangers to jobs and information.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz defends company in Senate testimony
Starbucks' former chief executive pushed back against accusations of "union busting" at the coffee giant. CREDIT: C-SPAN
TikTok star Kat Stickler sounds off on potential ban: Silencing users is un-American
Digital content creator Kat Stickler discusses the impact that a TikTok ban would have on her income and reveals which social media channel she would turn to on 'The Claman Countdown.'
Fire erupts on Maryland interstate after tanker truck crash
A tanker truck overturned in a fiery wreck in Pikesville, Maryland, Friday morning. (Clifford Gambrill / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
TikTok CEO grilled over memo to 'downplay' China ties, threat video against US congresswoman
Rep. Kat Cammack, R-FL, grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew over an internal memo instructing senior staffers to “downplay the China association” and a threat video targeting House Energy and Commerce Chair Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA.
TikTok data: Here's what the company can access from users
William La Jeunesse reports on privacy concerns amid calls for a ban
Ship owned by Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen's estate topples in Scottish dry dock
Twenty-five people were injured when a ship came off its holding and tipped on its side in a dry dock in Leith, Scotland, Wednesday, the Scottish Ambulance Service said, with 15 taken to hospital. (Reuters)
Climate protesters cut up credit cards outside several banks in Washington, D.C.
Climate protesters gathered outside Chase, Citibank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America in Washington, D.C., where they cut up credit cards and chanted about protecting the environment. (Reuters)
Lifestyle brand 'On' launches new 'Cloudsurfer' designed to give runners faster marathon times
On Holding CFO and co-CEO Martin Hoffmann and co-CEO Marc Maurer discuss the Swiss sneaker company's soaring stock price and sales expectations for 2023 on 'The Claman Countdown.'
Elizabeth Holmes arrives in federal court as she seeks to remain free
A judge will decide next month whether the disgraced Theranos founder may stay out of prison pending the appeal of her conviction.
Buttigieg acknowledges 'uptick in serious close calls' at airports
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday spoke at a Safety Summit organized by the Federal Aviation Administration, where he acknowledged that "more mistakes than usual" are happening at airports across the country.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren rips Powell's bank-run response: 'Dangerous' to have him in charge
FOX Business' Grady Trimble interviews Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Capitol Hill Wednesday about market futures plunging and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's handling of the economy.
Silicon Valley Bank customers line up outside California location
Silicon Valley Bank customers were seen outside a Menlo Park, California location, Friday, after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation seized its assets. (Cointelegraph)
Yellen appears to admit that up to 90% of new IRS audits will be on low-to-middle income taxpayers
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday did not deny a claim made by Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., that 90% of new IRS audits will be on individuals making less than $400,000 annually, contrary to promises from the White House.